Elizabeth Warren apologizes again for Native American controversy

Elizabeth Warren apologizes again for Native American controversy02:37
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is still struggling to defuse the controversy surrounding her past claims of Native American ancestry. The presidential hopeful publicly apologized again Wednesday. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.
Trump administration looks to roll back payday lending rules00:26
Justice Department launches probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal03:02
Elizabeth Warren apologizes again for Native American controversy02:37
House Committee launches probe into Trump’s finances, Russia02:10
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admits he wore blackface02:59
Beto O’Rourke tells Oprah he’ll decide on 2020 run soon04:19