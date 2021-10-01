Elizabeth Hurley talks about breast cancer awareness, her son and more
Actor and model Elizabeth Hurley, a global ambassador to the Estée Lauder Companies’ breast cancer campaign, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “The fact remains that women are still dying,” she says, even though mortality rates are dropping. She stresses the importance of self-checking and regular mammograms and also talks about modeling with her son Damian.Oct. 1, 2021