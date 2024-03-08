IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

No elbow grease required — these 6 products make spring cleaning a breeze, starting at $12

Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession
March 8, 202402:47

  • Steve Lawrence, known for duo with wide Eydie Gormé, dies

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Bowen Yang talks 'SNL' sketches, ‘Hot White Heist 2’ and ‘Wicked’

    10:14

  • Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry open up about babies, careers, more

    10:57

  • Camila Cabello on why she broke up with Shawn Mendes again

    02:32

  • Ashley Graham, Emma Grede announce Season 2 of ‘Side Hustlers’

    06:11

  • Sam Neill on watching 'Jurassic Park' with Princess Diana and son

    05:25

  • See the trailblazing group of women making hockey history

    04:51

  • Starbucks announces two new lavender oat milk drinks for spring

    01:04

  • Here are the books to read for spring 2024

    05:35

  • ‘Golden Girls’ toddler with viral hair joins TODAY live

    06:05

  • ‘Shogun’ series set Hulu record with 9 million views in 6 days

    00:51

  • See Colman Domingo in new trailer for ‘Sing Sing’

    01:30

  • Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal team up for ‘Othello’ play

    00:55

  • Get a first look at new 2-part Steve Martin documentary

    01:05

  • Dolly Parton announces new cookbook she created with her sister

    00:36

  • Max becomes latest platform to announce password sharing limits

    02:47

  • ‘Rust’ armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    03:41

  • What to watch in March: ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4, more

    03:39

  • Chelsey Goodan talks new book ‘Underestimated,' trusting kids

    05:04

Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession

02:47

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has released a commercial taking aim at Hollywood’s apparent embrace of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, saying they were designed for people affected by diabetes. NBC’s Emili Ikeda reports for TODAY.March 8, 2024

  • Steve Lawrence, known for duo with wide Eydie Gormé, dies

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Bowen Yang talks 'SNL' sketches, ‘Hot White Heist 2’ and ‘Wicked’

    10:14

  • Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry open up about babies, careers, more

    10:57

  • Camila Cabello on why she broke up with Shawn Mendes again

    02:32

  • Ashley Graham, Emma Grede announce Season 2 of ‘Side Hustlers’

    06:11

  • Sam Neill on watching 'Jurassic Park' with Princess Diana and son

    05:25

  • See the trailblazing group of women making hockey history

    04:51

  • Starbucks announces two new lavender oat milk drinks for spring

    01:04

  • Here are the books to read for spring 2024

    05:35

  • ‘Golden Girls’ toddler with viral hair joins TODAY live

    06:05

  • ‘Shogun’ series set Hulu record with 9 million views in 6 days

    00:51

  • See Colman Domingo in new trailer for ‘Sing Sing’

    01:30

  • Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal team up for ‘Othello’ play

    00:55

  • Get a first look at new 2-part Steve Martin documentary

    01:05

  • Dolly Parton announces new cookbook she created with her sister

    00:36

  • Max becomes latest platform to announce password sharing limits

    02:47

  • ‘Rust’ armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    03:41

  • What to watch in March: ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4, more

    03:39

  • Chelsey Goodan talks new book ‘Underestimated,' trusting kids

    05:04

President Biden delivers feisty State of the Union: See highlights

James Crumbley made threats inside jail, officials say

Congress set to vote on bill that could ban TikTok

Tire from United flight falls off moments after takeoff

Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession

How 2 women helped their sister become a mom

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar with no winners

Steve Lawrence, known for duo with wide Eydie Gormé, dies

Utility giant says equipment may have helped start wildfires

Girl showers boy with kisses after getting special gift

Shop these essential items to start your spring-cleaning

Ashley Graham, Emma Grede announce Season 2 of ‘Side Hustlers’

Sam Neill on watching 'Jurassic Park' with Princess Diana and son

See the trailblazing group of women making hockey history

Here are important health numbers women need to know and track

Starbucks announces two new lavender oat milk drinks for spring

What to watch in March: ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4, more

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake

CNBC Changemakers: Learn about inspiring women in business

Cousins share inspiring journey to motherhood through surrogacy

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars

Bowen Yang talks 'SNL' sketches, ‘Hot White Heist 2’ and ‘Wicked’

Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry open up about babies, careers, more

Camila Cabello on why she broke up with Shawn Mendes again

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Chelsey Goodan talks new book ‘Underestimated,' trusting kids

Music icon Mary J. Blige talks learning to thank and praise herself

I've been hooking up with my friend. Can I start telling people?

Hot Docs: Hoda & Jenna share new documentaries to watch

Embrace spring with these easy decorating ideas

Shop these essential items to start your spring-cleaning

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Steals & Deals: Shop household essentials for spring

Browse these top books to read in March 2024

What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

Shop these cool travel finds perfect for your next vacation

Spring travel essentials: Slip-on sneakers, swimsuits, SPF kit, more

Get these deals on portable essentials for a weekend getaway

Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches

Shop these 5 hot tech gadgets perfect for home and on the go!

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars

Saucy shrimp and green beans with crispy capers: Get the recipes!

Dolly Parton announces new cookbook she created with her sister

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Ham and fontina lasagna with bechamel sauce: Get the recipe!

4 cocktails recipes perfect for celebrating leap year birthdays!

Plantain pancakes with jerk honey butter: Get the recipe!

2 vegan recipes to try: Plant-based frittata muffins, frittata quiche

Try these 2 vegan comfort food recipes the whole family will love