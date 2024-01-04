Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible





Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is launching a new program called LillyDirect where users can find a doctor and get some prescription medicines shipped directly to their door. A variety of drugs will be available, but analysts say one of the fastest sellers will be the weight loss medication Zepbound. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Dr. Roshini Raj joins with analysis.Jan. 4, 2024