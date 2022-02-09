How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold
02:32
Team USA Bobsledder Elana Meyers-Taylor is juggling COVID-19 protocols and motherhood while she prepares for her Olympic races. The five-time Olympian isn’t the only one, as many athletes struggle to stay connected with their children while competing on the world stage. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.Feb. 9, 2022
