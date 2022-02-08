IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold for China in big air final

    02:11
TODAY

Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold for China in big air final

02:11

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu captured the gold medal in the first-ever women’s big air final on Monday. The 18-year-old California native turned heads when she landed the first 1620 of her career to earn the top spot. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Sam Brock catches up with her after the competition.Feb. 8, 2022

