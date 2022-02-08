Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold for China in big air final
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu captured the gold medal in the first-ever women’s big air final on Monday. The 18-year-old California native turned heads when she landed the first 1620 of her career to earn the top spot. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Sam Brock catches up with her after the competition.Feb. 8, 2022
