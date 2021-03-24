Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: Schools should be 100 percent open by fall

Secretary of Education Miguel S. Cardona tells TODAY that he expects schools to be 100 percent open by this fall, but adds, “I really want to focus … on spring.” He does not think vaccinations should be mandatory for teachers, but says “it’s really an effort to provide the safest learning environment for our students and our staff.” He adds: “I’m confident that we’re going to put in strategies to help address some of the learning loss” caused by the pandemic.