Eddie Murphy in talks to play 'godfather of funk' George Clinton
Comedian Eddie Murphy is reportedly stepping into the shoes of legendary musician George Clinton in an upcoming biopic about the man dubbed "the godfather of funk." Murphy is also in talks to produce the film.April 1, 2022
