    Ed Sheeran speaks out after copyright case win: ‘No choice’

    00:36
TODAY

Ed Sheeran speaks out after copyright case win: ‘No choice’

00:36

Singer-songwriter is speaking out after winning a copyright case over his song “Shape of You.” Sheeran said he felt he couldn’t settle out of principle and now films all his songwriting sessions to protect against future plagiarism claims. April 9, 2022

