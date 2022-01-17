Ed Helms and Randall Park talk new original series
Ed Helms and Randall Park join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their new comedy series ‘True Story with Ed and Randall,’ in which the hosts hear extraordinary stories from everyday Americans with surprising twists along the way. The series begins streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning on January 20.Jan. 17, 2022
Fans shocked to learn 'Golden Girls' are same age as cast of SATC reboot
