WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

TODAY

Ed Helms and Randall Park talk new original series

05:13

Ed Helms and Randall Park join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their new comedy series ‘True Story with Ed and Randall,’ in which the hosts hear extraordinary stories from everyday Americans with surprising twists along the way. The series begins streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning on January 20.Jan. 17, 2022

