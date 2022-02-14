EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants
Anthony & Janique Edwards founded the smartphone app EatOkra, which spotlights Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, cafes, food trucks, bars and wineries across the United States. The couple speaks with TODAY’s Randi Richardson about the inspiration behind the idea, how they landed on the name and what’s next for their business.Feb. 14, 2022
