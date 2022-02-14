IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original dance

    03:59

  • Hoda, Jenna and special guests dish on juicy topics during Galentine's Day bash

    10:44

  • Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company

    01:18

  • See what Lindsay Czarniak sent Craig Melvin for Valentine’s Day!

    05:41

  • Kingsley Ben-Adir cast to play Bob Marley in upcoming biopic

    00:32

  • ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’: See the new trailer for the series

    00:58

  • Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announces 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51

  • Best Super Bowl commercials: See which ones scored the highest with fans

    04:39

  • Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75

    00:46

  • Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former team

    04:45

  • NFL’s ‘Bring Down the House’ short film uses never-before-seen 3D technology

    00:42

  • Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl

    00:44

  • What to expect for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

    01:29

  • Hoda and Jenna (and 2 fans!) compete in football-themed relay

    04:45

  • Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani

    00:36

  • Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up

    00:45

  • TODAY anchors star in 70s-themed Super Bowl PSA: Go behind the scenes

    06:09

  • Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures

    02:13

  • The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

    04:45

  • Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

    04:56

TODAY

EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants

06:24

Anthony & Janique Edwards founded the smartphone app EatOkra, which spotlights Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, cafes, food trucks, bars and wineries across the United States. The couple speaks with TODAY’s Randi Richardson about the inspiration behind the idea, how they landed on the name and what’s next for their business.Feb. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original dance

    03:59

  • Hoda, Jenna and special guests dish on juicy topics during Galentine's Day bash

    10:44

  • Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company

    01:18

  • See what Lindsay Czarniak sent Craig Melvin for Valentine’s Day!

    05:41

  • Kingsley Ben-Adir cast to play Bob Marley in upcoming biopic

    00:32

  • ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’: See the new trailer for the series

    00:58

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All