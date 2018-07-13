Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
News
Eating disorder symptoms: Experts share warning signs
Claire Mysko, CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association, and Ramani Durvasula, a psychologist and author of “You Are Why You Eat,” join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the warning signs of eating disorders and offer guidance on how to have healthy conversations about food. "It's important for us to encourage positive body image and body positivity in young children," Mysko says.
Megyn Kelly
Peek behind the scenes at this week's Megyn Kelly TODAY: July 20, 201803:05
Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives State Optical sunglasses!00:23
How do you unpack your emotional baggage? Experts weigh in03:44
After turning to alcohol, this woman explains how she reclaimed her life06:44
‘I want to be brave’: Author Melissa Radke opens up about finding confidence11:47
Megyn Kelly roundtable: Can you recall your first memory?09:35
Play All