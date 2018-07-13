Eating disorder symptoms: Experts share warning signs copied!

Claire Mysko, CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association, and Ramani Durvasula, a psychologist and author of “You Are Why You Eat,” join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the warning signs of eating disorders and offer guidance on how to have healthy conversations about food. "It's important for us to encourage positive body image and body positivity in young children," Mysko says.

