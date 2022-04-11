IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Simple exercises to build strength for everyday life

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    Eating disorder program helps people get treatment from home

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    How to avoid burnout by managing stress at home, school, work

    05:15

  • Ask questions, be honest, follow up: Tips for your next doctor visit

    03:51

  • Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

    04:58

  • Portuguese man o' wars put spring breakers on high alert

    01:59

  • Extending mask mandates on public transport ‘on the table,’ Dr. Jha says

    04:57

  • As COVID cases rise, some cities reconsider mask mandates

    02:09

  • Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

    02:05

  • White House and Washington, D.C. see outbreak of COVID-19 cases

    01:11

  • 'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness

    04:55

  • Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

    01:11

  • Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference

    04:03

  • Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis

    00:58

  • FDA maps out future of COVID-19 vaccine, booster strategy

    02:11

  • Benefits of exercise at every stage

    04:28

  • The History of Women & Fitness

    02:12

  • Alyson Stoner talks about digital wellness platform Movement Genius

    02:58

  • What to eat before, during and after a workout

    05:33

  • Women’s walking program forges connections, healthier lives

    04:47

TODAY

Eating disorder program helps people get treatment from home

04:07

More than 28 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, a recent study shows. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones sits down with two women behind the program Equip that’s helping people find their way to recovery right from home.April 11, 2022

Eating disorder treatment platform helps families get help virtually

  • Simple exercises to build strength for everyday life

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    Eating disorder program helps people get treatment from home

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    How to avoid burnout by managing stress at home, school, work

    05:15

  • Ask questions, be honest, follow up: Tips for your next doctor visit

    03:51

  • Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

    04:58

  • Portuguese man o' wars put spring breakers on high alert

    01:59

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All