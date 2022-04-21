IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Easy DIY ideas to spruce up items you already have in your home

05:00

From tie-dying old bed sheets to adding fabric to lampshades to decorating mismatched vases with washi tape and vellum paper, lifestyle expert Chassie Post joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with fast and fancy DIY ideas to spruce up items you already have in your home.April 21, 2022

