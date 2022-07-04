IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burgers, hot dogs, oh my! Cook up the ultimate BBQ with TODAY All Day’s BBQ Bash Marathon

  • Sunny Anderson shares her recipe for honey barbecue short ribs

    05:54

  • Pitmaster Myron Mixon grills up the perfect steak for July 4

    03:41

  • These are the top uniquely popular meats for grilling across the US

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    Easy 4th of July recipes: Cheeseburger dip and meatball sliders

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Alejandra Ramos turns popular drinks into frozen treats

    04:41

  • Make this ultimate smash burger for your July 4th barbecue

    04:35

  • Anthony Contrino shares his recipe for Italian pasta salad

    03:45

  • Erica Blaire Roby grills up steak sushi, pork brioche sliders for July 4

    04:59

  • 100% chance of sprinkles: Al Roker visits NYC ice cream shop

    06:04

  • Martha Stewart shares festive sour cherry pie recipe for July Fourth

    03:43

  • Al Roker gets the scoop on the surprising history of American ice cream shops | Family Style

    24:56

  • July Fourth recipe: Fish tacos with red, white and blue salsa

    05:31

  • Sheet-pan clam bake for the Fourth of July: Get the recipe

    03:38

  • Crowd-pleasing summer wines to satisfy different price points

    05:24

  • Hoda and Jenna share their favorite go-to summer cocktails

    05:35

  • Try Joy Bauer’s sweet banana fritters, chocolate glaze pancakes

    05:18

  • Mason Hereford shares crabcake sandwich, magic shell sundae

    04:58

  • Try Mason Hereford’s spin on the classic bologna sandwich

    04:09

  • Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz

    04:01

  • Cook once, eat twice: Tips to fight inflation in the kitchen

    04:06

TODAY

Easy 4th of July recipes: Cheeseburger dip and meatball sliders

05:48

Chef David Rose joins TODAY to share some last minute Fourth of July dishes. On the menu are a summer barbecue meatball sandwich and a cheeseburger dip.July 4, 2022

Last-minute 4th of July recipes: Barbecue meatballs and cheeseburger dip

  • Sunny Anderson shares her recipe for honey barbecue short ribs

    05:54

  • Pitmaster Myron Mixon grills up the perfect steak for July 4

    03:41

  • These are the top uniquely popular meats for grilling across the US

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    Easy 4th of July recipes: Cheeseburger dip and meatball sliders

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Alejandra Ramos turns popular drinks into frozen treats

    04:41

  • Make this ultimate smash burger for your July 4th barbecue

    04:35

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All