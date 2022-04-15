IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Easter weekend travel: Airlines struggle with staffing, demand

02:16

While millions of people are expected to travel by plane for the Easter holiday weekend, some airlines are struggling to keep up with staffing shortages and increased demand. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.April 15, 2022

