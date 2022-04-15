IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook easy at-home seafood with Bobby Flay on TODAY All Day.

  • Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Easter and Passover recipes: Bunny egg cups, matzo brei muffins

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrate Easter with lamb and squash stew, strawberry shortcake

    05:28

  • Lidia Bastianich’s Easter feast: Ham frittata and olive oil cake

    07:26

  • Whip up top-notch cooking with these top-rated kitchen appliances

    04:44

  • Celebrate Passover with an innovative recipe: Matzo lasagna

    04:27

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make crab cakes and crispy fish tacos| Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Try this new twist on chicken Milanese with ricotta cheese

    03:53

  • Priyanka Naik whips up 3 rainbow smoothie bowls and homemade granola

    09:25

  • Kevin Curry makes savory potato waffles with crispy bacon

    06:21

  • Willie Geist dishes on spending the day with Ina Garten

    02:43

  • Elena Besser upgrades French toast with a bananas foster sauce

    09:19

  • This pecan bundt cake is perfect for Easter dessert

    04:27

  • Impress guests with 3 creative brunch ideas | TODAY Table

    24:57

  • You’re asked out to dinner. Should you have to split the bill?

    04:10

  • Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30

  • Milk Bar's Christina Tosi makes cookie bars for Hoda and Jenna

    05:13

  • Joy Bauer makes a veggie-packed frittata that’s perfect for spring

    03:39

  • See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags

    04:34

  • Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more

    02:11

TODAY

Easter and Passover recipes: Bunny egg cups, matzo brei muffins

05:09

In the latest installment of Super Food Friday, Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with recipes for Easter bunny-shaped egg cups and matzo brei muffins for Passover.April 15, 2022

Joy Bauer makes muffin magic with matzo brei for Passover and egg cups for Easter

  • Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Easter and Passover recipes: Bunny egg cups, matzo brei muffins

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrate Easter with lamb and squash stew, strawberry shortcake

    05:28

  • Lidia Bastianich’s Easter feast: Ham frittata and olive oil cake

    07:26

  • Whip up top-notch cooking with these top-rated kitchen appliances

    04:44

  • Celebrate Passover with an innovative recipe: Matzo lasagna

    04:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All