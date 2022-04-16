IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Easter and Passover holiday travel raises coronavirus concerns

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter

    04:37

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares how George W. Bush celebrates Presidents Day

    01:22

  • Make this mushroom ragu with new pasta shape cascatelli

    05:31

  • Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day message

    00:43

  • Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

    02:08

  • Pope Francis delivers annual Christmas message to limited crowd due to COVID-19

    01:53

  • How Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are celebrating Christmas

    02:27

  • Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander take us inside their holiday traditions

    03:02

  • Best ways to handle your holiday returns

    03:02

  • Hear a Christmas message from Cardinal Gregory of Washington

    04:11

  • Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant 

    02:02

  • Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas

    03:49

  • Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips

    06:55

  • Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate

    02:40

  • Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend

    02:33

  • How Lotus House helps homeless women and children

    03:00

  • Spiritual leaders share their messages of hope for the holidays

    04:56

  • Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Hoda & Jenna surprise deserving food pantry volunteer with trip to Palm Springs

    04:13

TODAY

Easter and Passover holiday travel raises coronavirus concerns

01:57

Millions of Americans are hitting the roads or skies today for the holiday weekend but health officials warn we need to be on the lookout for COVID-19 to make a comeback as variants circulate. As hospitalizations hitting an all-time pandemic low, experts say this holiday won’t look anything like New Year’s omicron surge. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Saturday TODAY.April 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Easter and Passover holiday travel raises coronavirus concerns

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter

    04:37

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares how George W. Bush celebrates Presidents Day

    01:22

  • Make this mushroom ragu with new pasta shape cascatelli

    05:31

  • Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day message

    00:43

  • Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

    02:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All