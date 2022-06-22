IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say

01:14

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southeastern region of Afghanistan on Wednesday, leaving more than 1,000 people dead, according to the government. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for TODAY on the desperate search for survivors.June 22, 2022

At least 1,000 dead after earthquake flattens homes in rural Afghanistan

