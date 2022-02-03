IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue

    03:36
    Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney

    04:19

  • Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed

    05:01

  • Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics

    02:35

  • At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians train

    05:06

  • Athletes faces strict restrictions as they arrive in China for Winter Olympics

    02:41

  • Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics

    03:45

  • Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:22

  • Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

    00:28

  • Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo

    05:03

  • Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    05:19

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics

    02:11

  • Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

    05:32

  • Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

    06:09

  • Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games

    05:44

  • Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend

    06:17

  • Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing

    05:32

TODAY

Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue

03:36

The first events of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are in the books as the world gears up to watch the Opening Ceremony. Amid the excitement, a lot of precautions are in place to keep athletes safe with some testing positive for COVID-19. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Feb. 3, 2022

