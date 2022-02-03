Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue
The first events of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are in the books as the world gears up to watch the Opening Ceremony. Amid the excitement, a lot of precautions are in place to keep athletes safe with some testing positive for COVID-19. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Feb. 3, 2022
