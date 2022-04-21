Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be

- Now Playing
Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be05:14
Jack Schlossberg reveals 5 Profile in Courage Awards recipients04:38
Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school00:52
Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s kids’ surprise for her homecoming!01:33
Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’05:05
How two friends are changing lives one step at a time with 'Girltrek'08:06
Meet the man behind popular 'bench therapy' sessions in Florida town03:20
Find out what George W. Bush calls his new granddaughter05:05
Sisters build charitable business out of celebratory yard signs03:03
Sheinelle Jones spent part of Easter in a tow truck01:10
Neighbors step in after fire destroys WWII hero's home03:56
Crowd encourages young swimmer to jump off diving board00:44
Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids04:50
Discover the happily ever after decades in the making09:13
If not now, when? Why some people are so afraid of change05:17
Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle show off their moves on the roller rink04:39
‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech04:21
’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy00:39
Rapping bishop makes history with his modern methods04:15
Midwife puts focus on Black maternal health05:15
