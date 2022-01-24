Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’
Four months after starting maternity leave, Dylan Dreyer returns to the 3rd Hour of TODAY and talks about life as a family of five with husband Brian and sons Calvin, Ollie and Rusty. She also shares three memorable moments from this time, including time in the NICU and releasing her new book, “Misty the Cloud.”Jan. 24, 2022
