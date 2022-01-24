IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate

    00:32

  • Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:08

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

    00:40

  • Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend

    03:46

  • Meet the surgeon who led life-changing procedure to separate conjoined twins

    04:42

  • Why a ‘primal mom scream’ can help with managing stress

    04:19

  • Formerly conjoined twins thrive following separation surgery

    06:06

  • Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife

    06:21

  • How grandparenting has evolved over the decades into a new golden age

    04:58

  • Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

    06:22

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility

    04:48

  • 37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner

    05:10

  • Watch: Son puts on a show while doing laundry

    01:00

  • Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day

    01:25

  • Dad and rapper Fyütch teaches the Black history he never learned in school

    04:25

  • Young fan (and future limbo champion) shows how low she can go for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:10

  • Is ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ from ‘Encanto’ the new ‘Let it go?’

    02:28

TODAY

Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’

05:10

Four months after starting maternity leave, Dylan Dreyer returns to the 3rd Hour of TODAY and talks about life as a family of five with husband Brian and sons Calvin, Ollie and Rusty. She also shares three memorable moments from this time, including time in the NICU and releasing her new book, “Misty the Cloud.”Jan. 24, 2022

  • Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate

    00:32

  • Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:08

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

    00:40

  • Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend

    03:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All