IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 expert-approved ways to tidy up your closet, laundry room and more

  • Now Playing

    Dylan Dreyer and son Calvin make oatmeal – with a fruity twist!

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds

    01:19

  • Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes

    04:10

  • Mom behind Silver Spoon Desserts will have cakes served on American Airlines flights

    04:19

  • Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing

    05:42

  • Spice things up with this recipe for mole-style brisket chili

    05:27

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

  • Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds

    03:49

  • Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest

    00:24

  • Sweet or savory? These bite-sized snacks cover all your cravings

    04:53

  • Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Savannah Guthrie shows how to make the perfect pancakes

    05:56

  • Inside America's changing Chinatowns | Family Style

    25:18

  • Camila Alves McConaughey prepares family favorite dish

    03:50

  • Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home

    05:13

  • How to make a crispy chicken parmesan with fresh red sauce

    05:25

  • Mikey Day hosts a round of ‘Is It Cake?’ with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver

    05:03

  • Maple mustard meatballs: Try this twist on a classic favorite

    03:52

  • Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more

    05:28

  • St. Patrick’s Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoes

    05:19

TODAY

Dylan Dreyer and son Calvin make oatmeal – with a fruity twist!

04:08

In the latest edition of Cooking with Cal, TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin show how to make oatmeal with a fresh berry compote.March 28, 2022

Dylan Dreyer's Oatmeal with Berry Compote

  • Now Playing

    Dylan Dreyer and son Calvin make oatmeal – with a fruity twist!

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds

    01:19

  • Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes

    04:10

  • Mom behind Silver Spoon Desserts will have cakes served on American Airlines flights

    04:19

  • Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing

    05:42

  • Spice things up with this recipe for mole-style brisket chili

    05:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All