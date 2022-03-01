Dwayne Johnson shares special moment with mom in touching video
00:46
Dwayne Johnson shared a special moment with his mom as the pair visited his grandparents grave in Hawaii. As his mother played a touching song on the ukulele, the actor said it was an important reminder to slow down.March 1, 2022
