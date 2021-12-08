Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards
At the People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night, People’s Champion award-winner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shocked the audience by immediately giving his trophy away to a fan in the audience from the Make a Wish Foundation.Dec. 8, 2021
