Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor talk about new music and more

As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran join TODAY live from London to talk about the band’s 40-year history and “Future Past,” their 15th studio album. Taylor says the secret of their success is “not looking back.” Le Bon adds: “We’re good mates, and that goes a long way toward keeping us together as a band.” They also talk about the challenges of recording during the pandemic.