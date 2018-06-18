Duchess of Sussex’s father speaks of missing royal wedding in emotional first interviewPlay Video - 3:16
Duchess of Sussex’s father speaks of missing royal wedding in emotional first interview
In an interview with British television show Good Morning Britain, Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, spoke about the joys of watching his daughter marry Prince Harry during last month’s royal wedding. He also shared details of private conversations he had with Prince Harry. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.