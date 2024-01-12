5 expert-backed reasons to stick with your Dry January resolution
From slimming your waistline to getting better sleep, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to share five reasons to stick with Dry January – and shares tips to make saying "no" to that glass of wine a bit easier.Jan. 12, 2024
