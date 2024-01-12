IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An expert shares 5 beauty trends to look out for in 2024

5 expert-backed reasons to stick with your Dry January resolution

03:12

From slimming your waistline to getting better sleep, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to share five reasons to stick with Dry January – and shares tips to make saying "no" to that glass of wine a bit easier.Jan. 12, 2024

US, UK launch airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for

Bomb cyclone to bring severe weather and Arctic cold across US

Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows

Ryan Gosling reveals pie-making talent: 'I flute my crust, too'

Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

Actor Maura Tierney talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ 'ER,' and more

Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more

Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe

Actor Maura Tierney talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ 'ER,' and more

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad talk powerful new documentary

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Andie MacDowell talks Season 2 of ‘The Way Home’

Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling

Bill Belichick reportedly out as New England Patriots head coach

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Ryan Gosling reveals pie-making talent: 'I flute my crust, too'

Hoda and Sheinelle test their Throwback Thursday knowledge

Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!

How to make a classic Cuban sandwich

Lily Gladstone talks ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Golden Globes win

Which soup reigns supreme? Hoda and Sheinelle rank 5 faves

Hoda talks about filling ‘father-sized hole’ following his passing

Hoda Kotb is obsessed with Kathie Lee Gifford’s song ‘3 Little Words’

Heathy and filling snacks to try when the cravings hit

‘Mean Girls’ star Busy Philipps says she’s not a ‘cool mom’

Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Shop discounts on activewear, exercise bikes, tech and more

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

Chinois chicken salad and game day sliders: Get the recipes!

How to make a classic Cuban sandwich

Try these comforting and nutritious winter soup and stew recipes

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Try this Mongolian beef bowl recipe that’s better than takeout!

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

Winter green salad and mushroom polenta: Get the recipes!