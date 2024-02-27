How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
UP NEXT
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid
05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children
02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for
02:29
At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility
05:49
The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry
03:35
How this longevity lab aims to help slow down the aging process
04:40
Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
02:19
Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling
05:02
The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives
03:30
How Alabama’s embryo ruling impacts families using IVF
03:32
More clinics in Alabama stop IVF treatments after court ruling
02:47
How to prepare now for spring allergies
04:04
Measles outbreak spreads through Florida elementary school
02:11
Do you have a narcissist in your life? Warning signs to look for
04:28
What is practical optimism? How to put this mindset into practice
04:26
Does a healthy BMI mean a healthy heart? Myths versus facts
04:17
How following the keto diet improved this man’s mental health
06:36
Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
04:28
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes
04:59
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
Copied
Copied
Drumboxing is a fitness regime not only for the body but also the mind. It combines the moves of boxing with the beats of drumming with the goal of reaching a flow state. NBC’s Liz Kreutz shares an inside look for TODAY.Feb. 27, 2024
Now Playing
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
UP NEXT
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid
05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children
02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for
02:29
At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility
05:49
The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry
03:35
How this longevity lab aims to help slow down the aging process
04:40
Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
02:19
Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling
05:02
The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives
03:30
How Alabama’s embryo ruling impacts families using IVF
03:32
More clinics in Alabama stop IVF treatments after court ruling
02:47
How to prepare now for spring allergies
04:04
Measles outbreak spreads through Florida elementary school
02:11
Do you have a narcissist in your life? Warning signs to look for
04:28
What is practical optimism? How to put this mindset into practice
04:26
Does a healthy BMI mean a healthy heart? Myths versus facts
04:17
How following the keto diet improved this man’s mental health
06:36
Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
04:28
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes