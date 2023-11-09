IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform

  • Medicines you should have on hand this cold and flu season

    New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery

    How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?

  • FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works

  • What to know about ‘silent reflux’ this holiday season

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

  • Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout

  • Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident

  • A look at innovative treatments that help with intimate health

  • Keep your sleep on track with these timely tips

  • Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

  • Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

  • Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

  • How to be selfish (in a good way) and prioritize your own wellbeing

  • Sleep expert shares the secrets to get a good night’s sleep

  • How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments

  • 6 key numbers every man should know about his health

  • Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research

  • Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist

New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery

More than 50 million Americans suffer from chronic back pain — but a new drug-free groundbreaking treatment, pain reprocessing therapy, is helping patients and offering new hope. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.Nov. 9, 2023

