New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery

More than 50 million Americans suffer from chronic back pain — but a new drug-free groundbreaking treatment, pain reprocessing therapy, is helping patients and offering new hope. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.Nov. 9, 2023
