Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents
00:37
Residents in Austin, Texas were unnerved after a drone display took to the skies Monday night. The drones formed to create a giant QR code, and was meant as a marketing stunt for the SXSW premiere of the Paramount+ series “Halo.”March 15, 2022
