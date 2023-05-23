What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
03:43
Loretta Lynn’s daughters share stories for first time since her death
03:26
Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon legend with cerebral palsy, dies at 61
00:40
Adobe unveils new AI features in Photoshop: Get a first look
04:32
United Airlines CEO talks airfares, delays, passenger compensation
04:47
Airlines, airports gear up for kickoff of busy summer travel season
02:00
Is LeBron James retiring?
02:17
Idaho murders: Judge enters not guilty plea for Bryan Kohberger
03:44
Sen. Tim Scott talks to NBC News about presidential bid
02:42
Kevin McCarthy strikes optimistic tone as debt ceiling talks continue
02:16
Now Playing
Driver arrested after crashing truck into barrier near White House
01:13
UP NEXT
Here are the top stories on TODAY.com in May 2023
05:37
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
05:56
Exclusive: LinkedIn shares guide for grads to kickstart careers
05:00
Michael Block talks storybook hole-in-one at PGA Championship
03:18
Clock is ticking on a bipartisan compromise over debt limit
02:10
Savannah Guthrie gives Georgetown Law commencement address
07:46
Meta fined $1.3B for violating EU data privacy rules
00:27
Inside the competitive international race to Mars
03:35
Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge
04:34
Driver arrested after crashing truck into barrier near White House
01:13
Share this -
copied
A driver has been arrested after crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier outside the White House and is facing several charges. Investigators believe the crash may have been intentional after finding a flag with a swastika at the scene. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.May 23, 2023