IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 must-haves for stress-free summer travel — starting at $9

  • Now Playing

    Dr. Pimple Popper shares the do's and don’ts of summer skincare

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrity trainer shares dos and don’ts of upper-body workouts

    04:50

  • DIY remedies for summer ailments, from sunburns to poison ivy

    03:42

  • Could mask mandates return as BA.5 variant drives COVID cases?

    04:10

  • Optimism can be learned: Psychologist shares tips on how to do it

    04:57

  • Teen paralyzed by cancer inspires mother’s fitness journey

    04:17

  • Health officials call newest COVID variant the most contagious yet

    02:58

  • Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kids

    05:02

  • Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

    04:42

  • COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

    00:32

  • How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation

    02:26

  • Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

    04:07

  • US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

    00:26

  • Put your knowledge to the test with summertime fact or fiction

    05:23

  • Doctor answers your top COVID-19, omicron variant questions

    04:29

  • New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US cases

    00:34

  • Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression

    04:24

  • 5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07

  • How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

TODAY

Dr. Pimple Popper shares the do's and don’ts of summer skincare

05:07

Board certified dermatologist, commonly known as Dr. Pimple Popper, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the do’s and don’ts of summer skincare. She explains the safe way to pop pimples yourself, how to apply sunscreen to sand-covered skin and what food can lead to increased sun exposure.July 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dr. Pimple Popper shares the do's and don’ts of summer skincare

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Celebrity trainer shares dos and don’ts of upper-body workouts

    04:50

  • DIY remedies for summer ailments, from sunburns to poison ivy

    03:42

  • Could mask mandates return as BA.5 variant drives COVID cases?

    04:10

  • Optimism can be learned: Psychologist shares tips on how to do it

    04:57

  • Teen paralyzed by cancer inspires mother’s fitness journey

    04:17

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All