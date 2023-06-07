Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery
03:27
Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence
03:19
More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship
00:26
How make the most out of a rest day with active recovery
03:27
Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community
23:51
Migraines 101: Know the signs, symptoms and treatments
04:11
Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
04:12
How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips
04:44
Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know
05:02
5 reasons to join Start TODAY walking challenge
05:04
Former NFL player tackles mental health in Black community
04:29
Ticks, heat rash, hydration and more: How to enjoy summer safely
04:42
Author and podcast host Case Kenny talks mindfulness journey
04:18
Tips and techniques to build confidence
04:35
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity
04:43
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
00:29
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research
05:05
Dr. Pimple Popper breaks down summer skincare facts vs. myths
04:42
Link copied
With vacations and pool time in the sun around the corner, Dr. Sandra Lee, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon who is also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, joins TODAY to separate facts from myths.June 7, 2023
UP NEXT
US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires
05:44
Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery
03:27
Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence
03:19
More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship
00:26
How make the most out of a rest day with active recovery
03:27
Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community
23:51
Migraines 101: Know the signs, symptoms and treatments
04:11
Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
04:12
How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips
04:44
Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know
05:02
5 reasons to join Start TODAY walking challenge
05:04
Former NFL player tackles mental health in Black community
04:29
Ticks, heat rash, hydration and more: How to enjoy summer safely
04:42
Author and podcast host Case Kenny talks mindfulness journey
04:18
Tips and techniques to build confidence
04:35
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity
04:43
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
00:29
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research