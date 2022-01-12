Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing
04:56
Share this -
copied
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are soaring which has many questioning whether to upgrade their masks to help slow the spread. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY with information on what to look for when shopping for a protective mask, the differences between them, and how to avoid counterfeits.Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing
04:56
UP NEXT
Escape the winter blues with these mindset tips
03:22
TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills
04:53
Products to help reach your fitness goals: water bottle, digital scale, and more
05:05
305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at home
03:44
How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help