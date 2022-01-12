IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

TODAY

Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing

04:56

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are soaring which has many questioning whether to upgrade their masks to help slow the spread. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY with information on what to look for when shopping for a protective mask, the differences between them, and how to avoid counterfeits.Jan. 12, 2022

