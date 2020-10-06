Dr. Kavita Patel stresses importance of scientific process in vaccine development

Join TODAY All Day for a fitness class to get moving with the country's top trainers! Every day this week at 11am ET
Dr. Kavita Patel stresses importance of scientific process in vaccine development05:06
NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel joins TODAY to discuss the White House reportedly blocking the FDA’s new stricter guidelines for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved. Patel says it is important to “let the scientific process play out.” She also comments on the importance of masks and ventilation to suppress the spread of coronavirus as the weather cools.