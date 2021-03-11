Dr. Fauci: We’ll see ‘a big, big difference’ in pandemic by early fall

One year since the pandemic began, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY “the virus is still very much circulating in the community” and says that “it is risky” that states such as Texas are opening up: “At a minimum, people need to continue to wear masks.” He blames political divisiveness for “mixed messages” on public health during the pandemic, but points to speedy vaccine development as a victory: “By the time we get into the mid to late summer early fall, we’re going to start seeing a big, big difference.”