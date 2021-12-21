IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightly 05:22
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins TODAY to comment on the latest developments in the spread of the omicron variant. “You’re dealing with a virus that has an unprecedented capability of spreading extremely rapidly,” he says. “We cannot take this lightly at all.” He adds that “it’s very unfortunate” that tens of millions of American are still unvaccinated.
Dec. 21, 2021
