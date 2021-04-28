Dr. Fauci: New outdoor mask guidelines mean ‘we’re going in the right direction’

Joining TODAY live, Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the CDC’s new outdoor mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans, saying “it means that we’re going in the right direction … the risk of getting infected if you are vaccinated and outdoors is extremely low.” He says that even though some argue the CDC is too conservative, “as the case numbers down, they’re going to be pulling back on some of the restrictions.” Regarding mask guidelines for kids, “when children are out in the community, they are more at risk of getting infected.”