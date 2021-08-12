Dr. Fauci: ‘Inevitably there will be a time when we have to give’ booster shots

Joining TODAY to comment on expected FDA approval for vaccine booster shots and other issues, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to give boosts” to the general population, but for now, only the immunocompromised will get them. Regarding the CDC’s recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated, he says that “there’s no question than that recommendation had to switch from ‘could’ to ‘should’.” Turning to children attending school in person, he says that “if you want to keep them in school, surround them with people that are vaccinated.”Aug. 12, 2021