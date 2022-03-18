Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, will soon be taking on a new role as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, and talks with TODAY’s Craig Melvin about the new omicron sub variant known as BA.2, whether he thinks we will see a spike in the U.S., and also weighs in on the need for a second booster shot. “I’m not expecting a big surge here,” he says adding, “we have to be driven by data.” He also says the first two shots plus the booster is the most critical step in keeping people out of the hospital.March 18, 2022

Pfizer to seek authorization for 2nd COVID booster for people 65 and older

