Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens

Gaza hospital overwhelmed by hunger and malnutrition among neonates
Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds more are hurt after a confrontation over humanitarian aid in Gaza. Officials there are blaming the Israeli military. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Feb. 29, 2024
