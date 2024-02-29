IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Feb. 29, 202402:37

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed by hunger and malnutrition among neonates

    01:33
    Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens

    02:37
    Gaza facing low supply of basic needs as they plead for more aid

    02:38

  • ‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism

    03:23

  • One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp

    02:32

  • Former Gaza hostages among marchers in southern Israel demanding more releases

    00:44

  • Video shows damage in northern Israel after Hamas militants fired rockets from Lebanon

    00:25

  • Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries

    02:44

  • Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

    00:54

  • Netanyahu responds to Biden’s Gaza cease-fire statement

    00:44

  • Israeli strike on residential building kills several people in Rafah

    00:38

  • Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week

    02:01

  • Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis

    01:03

  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes

    00:40

  • Airman who set himself on fire in front of Israel's embassy identified

    00:58

  • Palestinians displaced to Rafah describe living in dire conditions

    01:38

  • Jordanian army airdrops aid across Gaza

    00:49

  • US airman dies after lighting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

    00:36

  • Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange deal inches closer

    02:09

  • Video shows Israeli tanks firing shells toward Gaza

    00:30

Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens

02:37

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds more are hurt after a confrontation over humanitarian aid in Gaza. Officials there are blaming the Israeli military. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Feb. 29, 2024

