IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines 05:24 Steph Curry sets new NBA record for 3-pointers 01:18 Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels 02:56 Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic 00:27 Fire traps more than 100 on roof of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre 00:21 Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern 02:22
Now Playing
Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region 04:23
UP NEXT
Inflation concerns grow as Americans head into the holidays 02:04 House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress 02:18 Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role 05:12 Kentucky couple talk about death of their infant nephew in tornado 02:15 Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement 02:24 Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week 03:28 Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in crash that killed 4 00:27 FBI investigating case of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship 02:26 TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year 00:24 Dozens are still missing in aftermath of deadly tornadoes 03:20 CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’ 04:56 Pfizer says its COVID pill is 89 percent effective 02:06 Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress 01:49 Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region 04:23
President Biden is traveling to storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday morning to offer his administration’s support in the wake of a massive outbreak of tornadoes. Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing, with more than 100 people still unaccounted for. NBC national correspondent Gabe Gutierrez reports from Mayfield, Kentucky, and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks severe weather threats across the country.
Dec. 15, 2021 Read More
UP NEXT
UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines 05:24 Steph Curry sets new NBA record for 3-pointers 01:18 Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels 02:56 Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic 00:27 Fire traps more than 100 on roof of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre 00:21 Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern 02:22