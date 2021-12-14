Dozens are still missing in aftermath of deadly tornadoes
03:20
Share this -
copied
In Kentucky, rescue teams are looking for more than 100 people who are still unaccounted for in the wake of deadly tornadoes that devastated the area. NBC senior national correspondent Tom Llamas reports for TODAY from Mayfield, Kentucky.Dec. 14, 2021
UP NEXT
CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’
04:56
Pfizer says its COVID pill is 89 percent effective
02:06
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress
01:49
Minister of Kentucky church talks about damage from tornado
05:36
U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him
04:21
Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive?