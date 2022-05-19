IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big losses

    02:28
TODAY

Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big losses

02:28

On Wednesday, the Dow plunged nearly 1,200 points -- it's biggest one-day drop since the start of the pandemic after major retailers reported steep losses. Now fears of a looming recession are intensifying. NBC's Tom Costello reports for TODAY.May 19, 2022

Best of TODAY

