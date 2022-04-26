IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

  • Sarah Silverman on turning memoir ‘The Bedwetter’ into a musical

    04:51
  • Now Playing

    How the Dorothy dress from 'Wizard of Oz' was found in shoebox

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Bad Bunny cast as Marvel's first Latino superhero in 'El Muerto'

    00:45

  • Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ look

    00:52

  • ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’: See an exclusive preview

    01:12

  • See the first poster for new Whitney Houston biopic

    00:50

  • ‘Memphis’ author Tara M. Stringfellow answers fan questions

    05:16

  • Vanessa Bayer on how childhood cancer influenced 'I Love That For You'

    09:56

  • Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favorite

    01:56

  • Cristin Milioti reveals why she doesn't like to watch herself on screen

    05:00

  • Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton

    00:35

  • Kevin Bacon reacts to 36-year-old movie ad still in NYC subway station

    01:14

  • Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

  • Celebrating Barbra Streisand ahead of her 80th birthday

    02:35

  • Lynda Carter says she has Wonder Woman uniform on stand-by

    00:23

  • June Diane Raphael was ‘wrecked’ over final ‘Grace and Frankie’ episode

    05:31

  • Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch talk 'POTUS' show on Broadway

    05:04

  • Stephen King horrifies internet with microwave salmon recipe

    01:31

TODAY

How the Dorothy dress from 'Wizard of Oz' was found in shoebox

02:59

The iconic blue and white gingham dress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz," is headed to the auction block after missing for decades. Helen Hall, the director of pop culture at Bonhams Auction House, estimates the dress could sell for as much as $1.2 million at auction.April 26, 2022

  • Sarah Silverman on turning memoir ‘The Bedwetter’ into a musical

    04:51
  • Now Playing

    How the Dorothy dress from 'Wizard of Oz' was found in shoebox

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Bad Bunny cast as Marvel's first Latino superhero in 'El Muerto'

    00:45

  • Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ look

    00:52

  • ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’: See an exclusive preview

    01:12

  • See the first poster for new Whitney Houston biopic

    00:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All