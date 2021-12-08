IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

  • John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)

    05:38

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

    04:36

  • Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

    03:13

  • Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly

    01:32

  • Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?

    01:01

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

  • Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies

    05:54

  • Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree

    00:39

  • Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:29

  • Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards

    01:21

  • Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

    07:45

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman talks about her new collection

    05:57

  • Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’

    05:54

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stage

    02:22

  • ‘Get Out’ leads list of best screenplays of the century (so far)

    01:30

  • Kristin Davis: ‘There is respect for Samantha’ in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:15

  • Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

    07:14

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding

    01:41

  • Jussie Smollett testifies ‘there was no hoax’

    02:28

TODAY

Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

04:36

The People’s Choice Awards were Tuesday night, and Donna Farizan was on the scene with exclusive backstage access for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, hobnobbing with such celebs as “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, Halle Berry, Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian West and host Kenan Thompson.Dec. 8, 2021

Kim Kardashian West thanks Kanye West in People’s Choice Awards fashion icon speech

  • John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)

    05:38

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

    04:36

  • Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

    03:13

  • Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly

    01:32

  • Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?

    01:01

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All