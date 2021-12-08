Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The People’s Choice Awards were Tuesday night, and Donna Farizan was on the scene with exclusive backstage access for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, hobnobbing with such celebs as “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, Halle Berry, Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian West and host Kenan Thompson.
