Jacksonville elects its first female mayor

Voters in Jacksonville, Florida, made history Tuesday after electing Donna Deegan as the city’s first female mayor. The victory over Republican Daniel Davis also makes her the second Democrat to win a Jacksonville mayor’s race in 30 years.May 17, 2023
