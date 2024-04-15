US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 2024
04:59
Now Playing
Trump arrives at NYC courthouse for hush money criminal trial
16:21
UP NEXT
Doris Kearns Goodwin writes her own history in new memoir
06:05
Team USA gymnasts talk road to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
04:29
Caitlin Clark talks WNBA draft, ‘SNL’ debut, Olympic dream
04:07
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
03:26
4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas
01:51
OJ Simpson estate to fight payout to Brown, Goldman families
02:25
Rockets' Marjanović purposely misses free throw for a good reason
00:43
Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage
08:40
Caitlin Clark on why making time for young fans 'never gets old’
00:19
Science class reunites 46 years later to witness total solar eclipse
04:49
Donations soar at music repair shop for students after Oscar win
03:24
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
02:07
Trump arrives at NYC courthouse for hush money criminal trial
16:21
Copied
Copied
Former President Donald Trump arrived to a courthouse in New York City for the jury selection of his criminal hush money trial. NBC News breaks down the historic case stemming from payments to adult film start Stormy Daniels.April 15, 2024
US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 2024
04:59
Now Playing
Trump arrives at NYC courthouse for hush money criminal trial
16:21
UP NEXT
Doris Kearns Goodwin writes her own history in new memoir
06:05
Team USA gymnasts talk road to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
04:29
Caitlin Clark talks WNBA draft, ‘SNL’ debut, Olympic dream
04:07
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
03:26
4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas
01:51
OJ Simpson estate to fight payout to Brown, Goldman families
02:25
Rockets' Marjanović purposely misses free throw for a good reason
00:43
Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage
08:40
Caitlin Clark on why making time for young fans 'never gets old’
00:19
Science class reunites 46 years later to witness total solar eclipse
04:49
Donations soar at music repair shop for students after Oscar win
03:24
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies