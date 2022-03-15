Dolly Parton turns down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Dolly Parton shocked fans on Monday when she took her name out of the running to be inducted in this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class and said “I don’t feel that I have earned that right.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022
