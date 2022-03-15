IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda offers 'help' to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Dolly Parton turns down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony talk friendship: ‘I love her!’

    05:53

  • Hoda kicks off season 2 of ‘Making Space’ podcast: Hear a preview!

    01:17

  • Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

  • Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

  • Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, The Neutral Ground platform

    09:00

  • Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!

    10:23

  • Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’

    06:29

  • Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy series

    05:10

  • Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway

    05:26

  • Watch Kristin Chenoweth find out Savannah Guthrie’s daughter performed as Glinda

    00:59

  • Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande

    04:29

  • Diana Ross’ daughter Rhonda shares adorable throwback photo

    00:29

  • Hoda and Jenna guess which female celebrities said these inspiring quotes

    02:30

  • People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world

    05:47

  • Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement

    07:21

  • Justin Sylvester talks ‘The Batman’ opening, Pamala Anderson documentary

    03:39

  • Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter

    01:37

TODAY

Dolly Parton turns down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

02:31

Dolly Parton shocked fans on Monday when she took her name out of the running to be inducted in this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class and said “I don’t feel that I have earned that right.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda offers 'help' to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Dolly Parton turns down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony talk friendship: ‘I love her!’

    05:53

  • Hoda kicks off season 2 of ‘Making Space’ podcast: Hear a preview!

    01:17

  • Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All